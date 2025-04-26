5,500 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $97,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,312. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,564,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,953,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,631,136. The trade was a 9.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

