Natixis Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Natixis bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,558 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,467,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 695,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Progyny by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,382,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Progyny by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,332,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 456,853 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Trading Down 0.6 %
PGNY opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
