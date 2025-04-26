MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $216.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $239.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $508,157.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,475.67. The trade was a 14.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

