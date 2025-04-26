Natixis Decreases Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,969 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after buying an additional 2,118,297 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,371,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,216,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.10, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

