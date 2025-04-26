Natixis Sells 9,440 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in NiSource were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 567,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,712,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.45.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

