Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.