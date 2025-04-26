Natixis Grows Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 423.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $42.47 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

