Arkos Global Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Arkos Global Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after buying an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,454,000 after purchasing an additional 359,329 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.