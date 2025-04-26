Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 28,041 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.71%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

