Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $418.20 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $412.02 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

