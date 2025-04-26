Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 207,484 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $188.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

