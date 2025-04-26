iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,262 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $175,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.