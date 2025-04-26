Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $18.05 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 167.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,935 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

