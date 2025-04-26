Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 119,047 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.39% of Federal Signal worth $134,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

