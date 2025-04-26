Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $135.71 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Zoom Video Communications worth $135,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $99,471,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $72,854,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 357.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after purchasing an additional 780,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,897 shares of company stock worth $18,941,111. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.