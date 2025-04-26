Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 2,710,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,763,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.38.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

