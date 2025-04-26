Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $22.63 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 33.4% in the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 12,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 197,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 22,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

