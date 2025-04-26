Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $130.44 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.93% of Envista worth $130,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Envista by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after buying an additional 283,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,707,000 after buying an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,052,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on Envista in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

