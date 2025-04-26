Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $136,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $68,696,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,312,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $8,097,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,464,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPR stock opened at $237.72 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

