ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at KeyCorp

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $125.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $57,349,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

