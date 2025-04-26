Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integer from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Shares of ITGR opened at $123.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Integer has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Integer by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

