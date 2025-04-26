Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Knowles stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Knowles by 725.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 835.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

