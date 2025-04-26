Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Stephens

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $390.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.40. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $39.45.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,021.65. This represents a 5.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

