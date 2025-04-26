Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

