Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Cut by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,330 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.0% of Arkos Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arkos Global Advisors owned about 0.17% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 395,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 497,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.08 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

