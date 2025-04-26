Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $133.17 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,796,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.19% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $133,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 217,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 883.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 643,597 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.49. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Stories

