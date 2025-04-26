Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 90,444 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.52% of Simply Good Foods worth $138,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

