Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,460 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 372,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $139,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,205,000 after purchasing an additional 905,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,844,000 after purchasing an additional 749,932 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.