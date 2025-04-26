Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.98% of ExlService worth $141,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in ExlService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

