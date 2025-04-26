Top Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – April 25th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 28,965,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,892,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. 17,449,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,054,731. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. MARA has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,940,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,259,233. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,030,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,488,157. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 4.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. 21,162,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,141,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Further Reading