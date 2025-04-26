Top Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – April 25th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 28,965,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,892,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.
MARA (MARA)
MARA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. 17,449,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,054,731. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. MARA has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28.
CleanSpark (CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.
Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,940,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,259,233. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.
Riot Platforms (RIOT)
Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.
NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,030,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,488,157. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 4.60.
TeraWulf (WULF)
Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. 21,162,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,141,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.30.
