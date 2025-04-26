First Trust Advisors LP Sells 38,213 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $22,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BERY opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.