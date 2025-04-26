First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $24,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,905,699.56. This represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

