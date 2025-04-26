First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3,097.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 527,180 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $22,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,275.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 317,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $128,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,156.50. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,643 shares of company stock worth $5,256,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.2 %

RARE opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.