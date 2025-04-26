First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 99,108 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after acquiring an additional 371,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $141,003,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,087,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.
Read Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Food Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.