First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 99,108 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after acquiring an additional 371,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $141,003,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,087,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

