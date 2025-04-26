First Trust Advisors LP Sells 17,667 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,214,000 after purchasing an additional 473,909 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,014.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $111.83 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

