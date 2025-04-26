First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Vontier worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

