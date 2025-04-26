OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,876,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,618,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,308,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,862,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,554,000 after buying an additional 258,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

