Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Price

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.60.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy has a one year low of $120.59 and a one year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,150 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $356,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,412.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,324 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,582,000 after purchasing an additional 719,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,923,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

