TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Price

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.05 and a beta of 1.21. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $69.48 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

