Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VLO opened at $113.87 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

