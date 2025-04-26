FY2026 EPS Estimates for Penumbra Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will earn $5.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Penumbra’s FY2027 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $300.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.99 and a 200-day moving average of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $180,006.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,848,361.59. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total transaction of $141,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,270.72. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,959,193 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.