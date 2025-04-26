Financial Contrast: Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ) versus First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ – Get Free Report) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Susquehanna Bancshares and First of Long Island”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First of Long Island $85.27 million 3.04 $17.08 million $0.75 15.28

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Susquehanna Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 First of Long Island 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Susquehanna Bancshares and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $16.56, suggesting a potential upside of 44.50%. Given First of Long Island’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Susquehanna Bancshares and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First of Long Island 9.52% 4.74% 0.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Susquehanna Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services. It provides a range of retail banking services, including checking, savings and club accounts, check cards, debit cards, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, personal loans, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides a range of commercial banking services, including business checking accounts, cash management services, money market accounts, land acquisition and development loans, commercial loans, floor plan, equipment and working capital lines of credit, small business loans and internet banking services.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines/loans, as well as standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, investment management, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

