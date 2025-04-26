RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

RTX Stock Up 2.8 %

RTX stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in RTX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 209,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

