Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $985.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $41.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 977,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 456,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 110,056 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

