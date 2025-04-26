Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unified Investment Management boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.7% in the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

