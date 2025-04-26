Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

EPAM opened at $159.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.