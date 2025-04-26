Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $764,000 Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 878.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460,119 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Bitfarms worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,917,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 81,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.22 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BITF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price target on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

