Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases 38,224 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 170.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,636 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,233,406 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $409,270.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,775,506.06. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,154,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

