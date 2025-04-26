Two Sigma Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.70.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

