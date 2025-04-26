Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3,604.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $155,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,737,000 after buying an additional 402,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,375,000 after buying an additional 385,998 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,177,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.02.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

